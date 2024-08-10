FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Abdullah Pur and Jubilee feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Super feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, FIEDMC, ATH, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Karas Paint, Hayat Chemia, Daily JW and Ghani Ceramics feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Hayat Chemia No.

2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile and National Foods feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-I feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Falko Textile, new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawabanwala and Dasoha feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 11, 2024).