Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Akbar Abad, Allied Hospital, Sahil, Model Town, Eidgah Road and Cres Textile feeders linked with 132-KV Allied Faisalabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Hashim feeder attached with 132-KV Chak No.582-JB grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (August 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Forest Park, Interloop, Sabboana, MK Sons, new MK Sons, Lahore Road, Firdous, Niagra, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad, Farooq Spinning and Khurarianwala City feeders connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Kathoor, Ramzan Shaheed and Mochiwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Gojra Road (Naradada), Jalal Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Katchery Bazaar, 466 Road, Salooni Jhal, Peoples (Sharif Abad) and Rasiyana feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from SHM, UET, Nimra, Kamal Mills, Zafar Fabrics and ZA Corporation feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Maddoana, al-Mehmood and new Satiana feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Interloop and Wapda City feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jalal Abad Gojra Lalian University Of Engineering And Technology August Textile From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

8 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

12 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan