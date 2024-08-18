FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from Akbar Abad, Allied Hospital, Sahil, Model Town, Eidgah Road and Cres Textile feeders linked with 132-KV Allied Faisalabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Hashim feeder attached with 132-KV Chak No.582-JB grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (August 19).
Similarly, electricity supply from Forest Park, Interloop, Sabboana, MK Sons, new MK Sons, Lahore Road, Firdous, Niagra, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad, Farooq Spinning and Khurarianwala City feeders connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Kathoor, Ramzan Shaheed and Mochiwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.
m. to 11 a.m. whereas Gojra Road (Naradada), Jalal Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Katchery Bazaar, 466 Road, Salooni Jhal, Peoples (Sharif Abad) and Rasiyana feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 19.
Meanwhile, power supply from SHM, UET, Nimra, Kamal Mills, Zafar Fabrics and ZA Corporation feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Maddoana, al-Mehmood and new Satiana feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Interloop and Wapda City feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday (August 19, 2024).
