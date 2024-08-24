Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Ceramics No.2, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Hyundai Nishat, National Foods, Maheen Textile and Nishat Swits feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-I feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while AZ Apparel, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Super feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday (August 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from MCL, GHFM, ZR Green, PABC, Kamal Mill, King Kong and Malik MIJ feeders attached with 132-KV M-III Industrial City grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas ATH and Hayat Chemia feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Sargodha Cloth feeder originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on August 25, 2024.

