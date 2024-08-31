FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from FIEDMC, ATH, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Karas Paint, Hayat Chemia, Daily JW and Ghani Ceramics feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Hayat Chemia No.
2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile and National Foods feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-I feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran29 seconds ago
-
KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target32 seconds ago
-
Agriculture secretary wants Bahawalpur division turned into 'cotton valley'34 seconds ago
-
President pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary41 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders improving flood emergency arrangements45 seconds ago
-
Agriculture varsity holds seminar on promoting food security, agriculture development47 seconds ago
-
PA speaker meets Punjab CM, discusses political matters11 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at murder of 3 women11 minutes ago
-
Tank police foil narcotics smuggling bid, recover over 96 kg hashish31 minutes ago
-
Green legacy: Ethiopian ambassador leads cleaning drive at Trail 541 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day51 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station to review security situation51 minutes ago