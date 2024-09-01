FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Edan Orchard, Edan Orchard-II, Millat Road, Ghausia Abad, Noor Pur and Abu Bakar Block feeders linked with 132-KV Gukhowal grid station and Scarp feeder attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Abdullah Fiber, Faisalabad Road, Beeranwala, Lahore Road and Usman Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (September 02, 2024).