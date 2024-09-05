FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from CTM, UsmanTown, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Dawood, Sitara, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, Sargodha Cloth Processing and Usman Block feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while Ai Town feeder attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday (September 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Maddoana, al-Mehmood and new Satiana feeders connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station will remains suspended whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area and GIS grid stations will observe 30 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 07, 2024.