FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Elyas Garden, Dasoha, Defense and Paradise feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Niamoana, Samanabad, Pepsi, Maqsood Abad and Falko Textile feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rajana, Daryan Bal and Kotla feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ashraf Colony, Mureedwala, Jhang Road and Dawakhari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Data, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, Risala Road, Islampura, Afghan Abad, Sadhar, Air Avenue and Sarshmeer feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sohal, Mansoor Wala and new Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, PC-II and Shadi Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Jhamra, Pindi and Rehmay Shah feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ravi feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Saeed Colony, Dastgir Colony, Madani and Manzoor Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Best Export feeder linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Lahore Road and Canal Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, new Riaz Abad and College Road feeders connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Nazir Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sultan Nagar and Kamal Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Phalahi Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, City, Lahore Road, Aasiyan, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar and Dawar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Muhammadi Sharif feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Riaz Abad and Wallah feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Sant Singh Road feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, SKP Road feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, 466 Road, Sain Wazir Ali and Salooni Jhal feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, al-Barkat feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Siddique Abad, Marzi Pura and Raza Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Saeed Abad, Saddar Bazaar and new Civil Line feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, new Khurd Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Dholanwal feeder linked with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Nisar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Ideal Chowk and Jhal Khannuana feeders connected with 132-KV GIS grid station, Barkat Pura feeder originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Awan Wala and new Khannuana feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday November 04.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Children Hospital, NIAB-II, Islampura, Sheikh Colony and Gulfishan feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on November 04, 2024.