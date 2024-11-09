FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from all feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Power Plant grid station, Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Taja Beerwala, Manara, Aminpur Road, Bukharian, new Ahmad Nagar, Muhammadi Sharif and Chenab feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended for 11 hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday (November 10, 2024).