Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Rasool Pur, University Town, FDA City, Kalash, Noorpur, Super, Crescent board, CTM, Ghausia Abad, Millat Road, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Shafi Dyeing, Azhar Corporation, Abu Bakar Block, Zafar Fabrics, al-Hamra Fabrics, Mubarak Processing, BL Industrial, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Dawood, Sitara Textile, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, DTM, Sargodha Cloth Processing, Usman Block, Abdu Bakar Block, Nawaz Town, Sandal, Dry Port, Millat Town, Ramdewali, Sargodha Road, Samana, Motorway City, Baseline Industry, FDA-6 feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, Burj and al-Makkah feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Nishat Suits, Hayat Chemia No.

2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile, National Foods and FIEDMC-II feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Coca Cola, Daily JW, Ghani Ceramics and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I, Barnala, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, Noorwaly, ZTM, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Pakka Dalla, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Rasool Pur, Scarp-II and Kamal Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ocean Ceramics, Matco, Green Crockery, Megna and Aknoz Noble feeders attached with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (November 24, 2024).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Motorway Company Road Samana Chiniot Sargodha November Sunday Textile Muslim From Industry Nishat Hyundai Jaguar National Foods Limited Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 hour ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 hour ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

4 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

4 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

6 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

8 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan