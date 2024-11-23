FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Rasool Pur, University Town, FDA City, Kalash, Noorpur, Super, Crescent board, CTM, Ghausia Abad, Millat Road, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Shafi Dyeing, Azhar Corporation, Abu Bakar Block, Zafar Fabrics, al-Hamra Fabrics, Mubarak Processing, BL Industrial, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Dawood, Sitara Textile, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, DTM, Sargodha Cloth Processing, Usman Block, Abdu Bakar Block, Nawaz Town, Sandal, Dry Port, Millat Town, Ramdewali, Sargodha Road, Samana, Motorway City, Baseline Industry, FDA-6 feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, Burj and al-Makkah feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Nishat Suits, Hayat Chemia No.

2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile, National Foods and FIEDMC-II feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Coca Cola, Daily JW, Ghani Ceramics and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I, Barnala, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, Noorwaly, ZTM, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Pakka Dalla, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Rasool Pur, Scarp-II and Kamal Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ocean Ceramics, Matco, Green Crockery, Megna and Aknoz Noble feeders attached with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (November 24, 2024).