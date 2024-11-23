FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from Rasool Pur, University Town, FDA City, Kalash, Noorpur, Super, Crescent board, CTM, Ghausia Abad, Millat Road, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Shafi Dyeing, Azhar Corporation, Abu Bakar Block, Zafar Fabrics, al-Hamra Fabrics, Mubarak Processing, BL Industrial, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Dawood, Sitara Textile, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, DTM, Sargodha Cloth Processing, Usman Block, Abdu Bakar Block, Nawaz Town, Sandal, Dry Port, Millat Town, Ramdewali, Sargodha Road, Samana, Motorway City, Baseline Industry, FDA-6 feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, Burj and al-Makkah feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Nishat Suits, Hayat Chemia No.
2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile, National Foods and FIEDMC-II feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Coca Cola, Daily JW, Ghani Ceramics and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I, Barnala, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, Noorwaly, ZTM, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Pakka Dalla, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Rasool Pur, Scarp-II and Kamal Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ocean Ceramics, Matco, Green Crockery, Megna and Aknoz Noble feeders attached with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (November 24, 2024).
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sohail Afridi launches digitalization initiative for KPK's C&W Department2 minutes ago
-
DIKhan police arrested 15 outlaws2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Danyal says PTI's political decline exposed before people2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM calls for constitutional protection of 1991 water accord2 minutes ago
-
14 arrested on gambling charges12 minutes ago
-
Another Rs. 1.8m released for police employees, families12 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 6.095m from 293 defaulters in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Directive for completing Faisalabad Arts Council projects22 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of RHC Satiana22 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity42 minutes ago