FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by FESCO, power supply from FSM, Barnala, Scarp-1, Scarp-2, Parco, Canal Road, Darul Ehsan and Sadaqat Kamal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon while Aminpur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesday (July 9).

Similarly, electricity supply from Darul Ehsan, Khan Steet, LCM and Data Street feeders emanating 132-KV City grid station, People's Colony No 2, Chaudhary Street, Dost Street and Halal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will also remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on July 9.

