FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Jhang Bazaar feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, Chenab Fabrics and Chenab Steel feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am on Sunday (July 21, 2019).

Pakistan

