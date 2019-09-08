UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for September 11 (Wednesday) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m.

to 11:00 a.m. while Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Marzi Pura, Qadir Abad Subhan Abad, Faiz Abad and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 11.

