FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Minara feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Sir Syed and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Afghan Abad and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, Sitiana Road and Hariyanwala feeders emanating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station, Bungalow feeder originating from 132-kV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza and Kanjwani feeders emanating from 132-kV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Railway Road, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala Road, City, Gulberg, Shah Suwariya, Mongi Road, Gohar International, Scarp, Toba Road and Ashraf Colony feeders originating from 132-kV Gojra grid station, Nia Lahore-II feeder emanating from 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station, Torian Wala and Khalid feeders originating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station, Kashmir Road and Siddhupura feeders emanating from 132-kV Narwala Road grid station, City, Naradada and Garh feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mujahid Abad, Dasoha, Chishtian Park and al-Masoom feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Faisal, Muneer Abad and Qaim Sain feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station and Gojra feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on Monday (Dec 2, 2019).