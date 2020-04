Fesco issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programne, power supply from Barana feeder, emanating from 132-kV Barana grid station, will remain suspended from 9am to 3pm while VAC-1, Garmen City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumaira Fabrics and Tricon Beverage feeders, originating from 132-kV VAC grid station, will remain suspended from 8:30am.to 12:30 noon on Friday (April 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sarshmeer, Sadhar, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, PAF and Gardana feeders, emanating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm whereas Rawaz, Ali Abad and Magiyana feeders, originating from 132-kV Jhang City grid station, and Maddoki feeder, emanating from 132-kV Jhang-I grid station, will observe load-shedding from 8 a.

m. to 4 p.m. on April 24.

Power supply from Dhandra feeder, originating from 66-kV Behal grid station, will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday (April 24, 2020).