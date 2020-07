FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Ahmad Jamal, Saboana and Nimra feeders emanating from 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station, Pakka Anna feeder, originating from 132-kV Gojra grid station, Misaqul Maal, Bhaiwala, Chenab Steel Fabrics, 500-kV Gatti, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders, emanating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station, Sadaqat, Gohar Textile Mills, Tricon, Global and Chawla Enterprises feeders originating from 132-kV Value Addition City grid station, Sadhar and Malik Abad feeders emanating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, new Sabzi Mandi feeder originating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Mansooran and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders, emanating from 132-kV Industrial Estate and Barana feeder, originating from 132-kV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m.

Also, NTU and Wapda academy feeders, emanating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (July 18, 2020).