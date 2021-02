FESCO issues shutdown programme for Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while People's Colony, Khizra, Khayaban Colony, KTM-1 and National Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (February 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muslim Colony, College Road, new Riaz Abad, new Chenab Nagar and new Factory Area feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Dawar feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Hajvairi Park, Depot Bazaar, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Sant Singh Road, Gulistan, Raja Road, Nishat Mill-1 and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, power shutdown will be observed from Kutchery Road, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on February 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from Taja Beerwala and Jamia Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Noor Mehal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ali Housing, ABC Road, al-Rehman and Muhammad Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Tandlianwala City, Alam Shah and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and al-Awal feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sarfraz Colony and Gate Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Sohail Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulshan Colony feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Qadir Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Marzi Pur and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Shalimar, Hasan Limited, Malari and Lal Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Katarian feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Rasiyana and Sain Wazeer Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Mureedwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.