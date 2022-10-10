FESCO issues shutdown programme for Oct 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from People's Colony (Sharif Abad) and Salooni Jhal feeders, linked with 132-kV Sammundri grid station, will remain suspended from 9a.m. to 2p.m. while Bhai Wala, Gatti, Yousuf Abad, SOS Village, Bagay Wala, Umar Garden, NTU, Hamdard, Mannanwala and Wapda academy feeders, attached with 132-kV Nishatabad grid station, will observe shutdown from 8a.m. to 1p.m. on Wednesday, October 12.

Similarly, electricity supply from Jhang Road feeder, connected with 132-kV Chiniot grid station, will remain suspended from 8a.

m. to 2p.m, whereas Wanihar, Jassoana Bungalow, New Satiana, Al-Mustafa Shaheed, Al-Mehmood and Maddoana feeders, originating from 132-kV Satiana grid station, will observe load-shedding from 9a.m. to 3p.m. Oct 12.

Meanwhile, power supply from SOS Village, Ashraf Abad, Chenab Engineering, Bagay Wala, Gatti, Umar Garden and Misaq-ul-Mall feeders, linked with 132-kV Nishatabad new grid station, will remain suspended from 7a.m. to 1p.m, while Fareed, Farooq, Naradada and Dijkot Road feeders, attached with 132-kV Sammundri grid station, will observe shutdown from 8:30a.m. to 12:30noon on Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022.