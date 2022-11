FESCO issues shutdown programme for Tuesday

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, Aasian, Faisalabad Road, Dawar, DHQ and Muslim Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Model Town feeder attached with 132-KV University grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Town and CTM feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Satiana Village feeder linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder attached with 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Aasian, Jhok Millian and Jani Shah feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Chunni Rehan feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Khalid Abad and Ali Housing feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Kashmir Road feeder connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, National Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, al-Masoom feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, Kareem Garden feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Dijkot City feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Kareem Town feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, City, Sharif Abad and Jalal Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Bungalow, Din Pur and Darya Bal feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Pir Salahud Din and Sheeraza feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Bungalow feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Shalimar feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while Jhal Khannuana, Darul Ehsan, Khawaja Garden, Ideal Chowk, Hilal Road, Sharif Pura, Montgomery, Rail Bazaar, Bostan Zahra, Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street and Khan Street feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (November 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from DHQ Chiniot, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Hamdard-I feeder attached with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, WASA-II and FAST University feeders connected with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Mujahid Abad, Muzaffar Colony and Nawabanwala feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Risala Road feeder attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Peoples Colony No.2 feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 22, 2022.