FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme In Faisalabad

Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from new Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M and new Dry Port feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday (October 11, 2020).

More Stories From Pakistan

