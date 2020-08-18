UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Liaqat Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Qararwala, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi and Akbar feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (August 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from M. Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 19, 2020.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang August 2020 From FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

49 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

1 hour ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.