FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Liaqat Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Qararwala, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi and Akbar feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (August 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from M. Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 19, 2020.