FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday,due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, 240 Morr, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (August 24, 2020).