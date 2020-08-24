UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:12 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion for electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion for electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Gogera, Bucheki Road, Bachiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseerfeeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspendedfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (August 25, 2020).

