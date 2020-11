FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Pakkan Anna, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road and Pensara Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Katchery Road, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow, new Awagat, Canal Road and al-Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Naimat Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (November 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. whereas Lyallpur Chemical, Canal Road, ATM, Barnala, Rodala, Lahore Road, Dana Abad, Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, 240 Mor, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Theraj Shaheed, Bucheki Road, Bachiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 23.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jewan Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Industrial Estate-III feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, FIEDMC, Brighto Chemical, Hunyadi Nishat and Karas Paint feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-1, Rasool Pur, Zeeshan Textile, Faisalabad Steel, Sandal, Kamal Pur, Parco and Jhumra City feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Gogera feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Liaqat Abad, Elyas Park, Afghan Abad and Atomic Energy feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad, Siddupura and Kashmir Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Torianwala and Aslam Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Tandlianwala City, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Fowara Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Amin Pur City feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, City Housing, Jandanwala and Sajjad Estate feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Garh, Naradada and City feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Thikriwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Chunni Rehan, Sangra and Wallah feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Khurdpur and Langrana feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (November 23, 2020).