FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-III, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Meeranwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 7 p.m.

While all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (December 11).