FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid stationwill remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Karas Paint, Brighto Chemical Limited and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, MSC Textile, new Interloop, Phalahiwala, Interloop-5, MKB, Five Star food, Ittehad and HAR Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (December 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from BB Jan, Johal and al-Zamin feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 12, 2020.