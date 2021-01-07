UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-1, 2 & 3 and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Al-Hafiz Cristo Plaste and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Karas Paint, Brighto Chemical Limited, Hyundai Nishat and Ghani Surmix feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Friday (January 8).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghani Halal Feed and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas Malari and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 8, 2021.

