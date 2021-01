FESCO issues shutdown schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Nisar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sarshmeer feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Anayat Ali Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Lahore Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Barnala feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Khurarianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Barana, Mangoana, Thathi Bala Raja, Panjaywala, Sillanwali, Naurang, Shaheen Abad, Pipal Bhatta, Muhammad Wala and Channanpura feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor, Dastgir Colony, Model City, Marafco, Best Export, new Madina Town and National Silk Mill feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (January 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muslim Colony, College Road, new Riaz Abad and new Chenab Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and new Dawar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas Sadhar, Dhandra, Sabzi Mandi, Jinnah, Islampura, Tahir Pura, NIAB-II, Kausar Abad, PAF, Gardana, Gulfishan, NIAB-1 and Data feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nawaban Wala, Nisar Colony, GIC, Pepsi, Dasoha, Samanabad, Muzaffar Colony,Four Season, Elyas Garden, Government General Hospital, Roshan Wala, Mujahid Abad and Miani feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, new Khannuana and T&N Pakistan Limited feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Karas Paint, Brighto Chemical Limited, Ghani Halal Feed, FIEDMC, Coca Cola and Hyundai Nishat feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on January 13.

Meanwhile, power supply from Sant Singh Road feeder from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bibi Jan, Johal and al-Zamin feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station and Bagay Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).