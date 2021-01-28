UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday, due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Malari and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road, Agriculture University, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will observe 30-40 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (January 29, 2021).

