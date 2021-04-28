FESCO issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Jalal Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (April 30, 2021).