FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Lathianwala and Fakhar Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday (May 1st).

