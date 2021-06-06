UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Muslim Bazaar, Watta Khail, Gulemari and Balo Khail feeders emanating from 132-KV Mianwali grid station, Yaro Khail, Dullaywali and Khawaja Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Shehbaz Khail grid station and Qamar Mashani feeder emanating from 66-KV Tarag grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while Daleeli wala feeder originating from 66-KV Musa Khail grid station, Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Mughal Pura, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (June 07, 2021).

