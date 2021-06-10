UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon while all feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB, Lundianwala, Jaranwala and Scarp Colony grid stations will observe 50-60 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Bahmani Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial and Chak No.126-SB grid stations will observe 25-30 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on June 11, 2021.

