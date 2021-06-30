UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Arzo, Chaudhary Wala and Best Export feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday (July 01, 2021).

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Electricity Company July From Best FESCO P

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

6 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

36 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.