FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Arzo, Chaudhary Wala and Best Export feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday (July 01, 2021).