FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Ziyarat feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 8 a.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Kamal Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday (July 03, 2021).