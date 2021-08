FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Muneer Abad, Raja Chowk and Qudrat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pura, Malari, Scarp and Toba Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).