FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Aminpur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. while Mulsim Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Muazzam Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (September 6).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town, CTM and BL Industrial feeders originating from 132-KV City Chiniot Road grid station, Lasani Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Khayaban Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 6, 2021.