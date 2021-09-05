UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:10 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Aminpur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. while Mulsim Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Muazzam Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (September 6).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town, CTM and BL Industrial feeders originating from 132-KV City Chiniot Road grid station, Lasani Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Khayaban Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 6, 2021.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jaranwala September From Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

59 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

59 minutes ago
 Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to acce ..

Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

59 minutes ago
 UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travelle ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travellers to Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.