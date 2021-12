FESCO issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, the power supply from Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Quran academy Road, Jhumra Road and Hamdard-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Yousuf Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, College Road, Lahore Road, Arkana and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Lalian City feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Amin Abad and Kareem Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Shadab feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Painsara feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Harianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana Road grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona, al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Awan Wala and new Khannuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Dijkot feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Garh, Dijkot Road and Farooq feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Kanjwani feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Islamia Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Kotla, Bungalow Hussain Pur, Noor Mehal, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal and Mureedwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Fateh Textile, Makkah City and Sitiana Road feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (December 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Rafhan Faisalabad grid station, Model City, Hajvairi Park, Yasrab, FESCO, Civil Line, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi, Rafhan Mill, Dastgir Colony, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad, Mansoorabad, Shadman, Madani, Rasool Park, Manzoor Park, Raja Road, DHQ, Amin Town and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Haq Baho, SS Road, Islamia Park and Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Theraj feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 20, 2021.