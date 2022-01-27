FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Barnala,Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday (January 28, 2022).