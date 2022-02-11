FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from new Awagat and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (February 13, 2022).