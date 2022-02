FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor and Jhan Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Manzoor Park and Nishatabad Mill-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bhaiwala, Gatti and Yousuf Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, 500-KV Gatti feeder originating from 220-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nazeer Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow and Al-Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Khayaban Garden feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Muslim Town, Sargodha Road, Millat Road, Sandal, Crescent board and Noor Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah Road feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday (February 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Marafco feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Dastgir Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Forest Park feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Al-Fareed, AK Khaliq, Sohal, Hussain Abad, Paradise and Zaitoon Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Atomic Energy, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park, ABC Road and Liaqat Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Subhan Abad, GM Abad, Faiz Abad and Sindhu feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Ejaz Town feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Fateh Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP Canal Road grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, TM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Canal feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Fowara Chowk and Makkah City feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sammundri Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, A-4-PGSHF feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Dijkot feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sheeraza and Kallar Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Darya Bal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khai feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Sadhar, Gardana, Jinnah and Air Avenue feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Dijkot City, new Al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan Pur feeders originating from 200-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 28, 2022.