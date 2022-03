FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply will remain suspended from People's Colony, Khizra, Scarp Colony, KTM-1 and National Colony feeders emanating from 220 KV Jaranwala Road Grid Station from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Lakkar Mandi, Atomic Energy and Liaquatabad feeders originating from 132 KV Jhang Road Grid Station, Chishtia Park and D-Type feeders emanating from 132 KV Samundari Road Grid Station, Soondh feeder originating from 132 KV Muridwala Grid Station', Alam Shah and Shamirwala feeders emanating from 132 KV Tandlianwala grid station, Chenab Nagar and Dawar feeders originating from 132 KV Chiniot Grid Station, Mangoana, Ahmed Nagar and Minara feeders emanating from 132 KV Bhowana Grid Station, Sir Syed and Karim Town feeders originating from 132 KV Factory Area Grid Station, al-Barkat and Dost Street feeders emanating from 220 KV Samundari Road Grid Station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132 KV Satiana Grid Station, Fakhar Abad feeder emanating from 132 KV Kharrianwala Grid Station, Yousuf Abad feeder originating from 132 KV Nishatabad Grid Station, Paradise feeder emanating from 132 KV Thikriwala Grid Station, Farooq feeder originating from 132 KV Sammundri Grid Station, Sultan Nagar and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhamra Grid Station, Awan Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Phalahi Wala feeder emanating from 132 KV Chak No.

103-RB Grid Station, Khudyar feeder originating from 132 KV Mamonkanjan Grid Station, Borstal Jail feeder emanating from 132 KV Scarp Colony Grid Station and Ziyarat (SEL) feeder originating from 132 KV Bundala Grid Station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (March 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132 KV Manjhala Bagh Grid Station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Djikot City, New al-Barkat / Gojra Road and Maanpur feeders originating from 220 KV Sammundri Road Grid Station, Shadipura feeder emanating from 132 KV Sammundri Road Grid Station, Bhola Peer feeder originating from 132 KV Thikriwala Grid Station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. March 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Shams Mills feeder emanating from 66 KV Shams Mill Grid Station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Sultani Alasto, Nazir Shaheed, Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Ittehad, Kamran, Noor Fatima, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdul Rehman Magna, Jubilee Moeen Mills, HAR Textile, Lal Kothi and Akbar feeders originating from 132 KV Scarp Colony grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City, Sultan Nagar, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from 132 KV Chak Jhumra Grid Station, MSC Textile feeder originating from 132 KV Chak No.103-RB Grid Station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (March 14, 2022).