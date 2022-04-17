FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Phalahi Wala, new Interloop, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile and MJ Gohar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m while N&T Pakistan Ltd and new Khannuanafeeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdownfrom 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (April 18, 2022).