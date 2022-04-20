UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while new MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzo, Hasan Spinning-2, Bismillah Megna, Chaudhary Wala and Saboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (April 21, 2022).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jaranwala April From FESCO P

Recent Stories

WASA finalizes arrangements to deal monsoon emerge ..

WASA finalizes arrangements to deal monsoon emergencies

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan values its relationship with US: Prime Mi ..

Pakistan values its relationship with US: Prime Minister

16 seconds ago
 Yellen Says 'There Will Be No Business as Usual' f ..

Yellen Says 'There Will Be No Business as Usual' for Russia in Global Economy

17 seconds ago
 Officers Shoot Intruder Dead at Peruvian Ambassado ..

Officers Shoot Intruder Dead at Peruvian Ambassador's Residence in Washington - ..

19 seconds ago
 EU to Extend Digital COVID-19 Certificates - Europ ..

EU to Extend Digital COVID-19 Certificates - European Commission

24 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.