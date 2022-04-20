FESCO issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while new MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzo, Hasan Spinning-2, Bismillah Megna, Chaudhary Wala and Saboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (April 21, 2022).