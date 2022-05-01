FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday (May 7) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Anjum Textile, Kohistan and Meema Cotton feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station and F-5 feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 7, 2022).