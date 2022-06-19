UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Amin Abad, College Road, Nisar Colony and Government General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while Elyas Garden feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, T&N Pakistan Limited and new Khannuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Monday (June 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Borewal, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 20.

More Stories From Pakistan

