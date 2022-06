FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Shabbir Abad, Sher Abad, Satiana, Makhiyana, Naseer Abad, Pakhara Sultan and Kehroor Baqir feeders emanating from 132-KV Khewa grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. while new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (June 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from DHQ and Civil Line feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Forest Park, Khurarianwala City, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Bhowana, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Canal Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Mochiwala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, F-5, Pride (SCL), Khursheed Spinning, Ideal/Ittehad Spinning and Ideal (SEL) feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Dijkot City, new al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan Pur feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on June 26.