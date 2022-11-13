UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Bukharian and Anayat Ali Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Wanihar, Jassoana Bungalow, new Satiana, al-Mustafa Shaheed, al-Mehmood, Ravi, Ali Abad and Maddoana feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Asim Textile, Faisal Spinning, al-Zamin, Nagra Spinning (SEL), Habib Haseeb (SEL), Bibi Jan, Ziyarat (SEL) and Johal (SEL) feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (November 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders originating from 132-KV JK Tech and MTM grid stations will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Allama Iqbal feeders linked with 132-KV M-III Industrial City grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on November 14, 2022.

