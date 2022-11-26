FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Katchery Road feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Kanwan Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while new Awagat, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Islampura and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (November 27, 2022).