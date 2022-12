FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, DHQ Chiniot, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, City, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Mallian, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Wanihar, Jassoana Bungalow, new Satiana, al-Mustafa Shaheed, al-Mehmood and Maddoana feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station and Kanwan Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Kamal Limited, Five Star food, Garment Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (December 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana and Soondh feeders connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Dawakhari, Mongi Road, Lal Shah and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor and Painsara feeders linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, GIC feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, islam Pura and Afghan Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Siddique Abad, Raza Abad and GM Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Saeed Abad, Rasheed Abad and Jinnah Colony feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Chiniot Road feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Satiana Road feeder connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Katchery Bazaar and Fareed feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City Tandlianwala and Sammundri Road feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khai feeder attached with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Sugar Mills feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Satiana Village feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Riaz Abad and Kanwan Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Noorwalay feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Mangoana, Ahmad Nagar, Muhammadi Sharif and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Faisalabad Road feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on December 26, 2022.