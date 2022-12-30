UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company here on Friday, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders originatingfrom 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday(January 1, 2023).

More Stories From Pakistan

